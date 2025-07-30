CRCC High-Tech Equipment Updates Board Committees for Enhanced Governance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

CRCC High-Tech Equipment ( (HK:1786) ) has provided an announcement.

CRCC High-Tech Equipment Corporation Limited has announced changes in its board committees to enhance corporate governance and align with ESG principles. The Nomination Committee’s composition has been updated with Mr. Wu Yuntian appointed as the convener, while the Strategy and Investment Committee has been renamed to the Strategy and ESG Committee, reflecting a shift towards sustainable development.

More about CRCC High-Tech Equipment

CRCC High-Tech Equipment Corporation Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the high-tech equipment industry. The company is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and focuses on manufacturing and providing advanced technological equipment solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 923,741

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.47B

For detailed information about 1786 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue