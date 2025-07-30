CRCC High-Tech Equipment Enhances Governance with New Committee Terms

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

CRCC High-Tech Equipment ( (HK:1786) ) has shared an announcement.

CRCC High-Tech Equipment Corporation Limited has outlined the terms of reference for its Audit and Risk Management Committee, aiming to improve decision-making processes and safeguard shareholder interests. The committee, composed of non-executive directors, is tasked with overseeing audit engagements, internal audits, financial disclosures, and risk management strategies, thereby strengthening the company’s governance framework.

More about CRCC High-Tech Equipment

CRCC High-Tech Equipment Corporation Limited operates in the high-tech equipment industry, focusing on the development and provision of advanced machinery and technological solutions. The company is committed to enhancing its corporate governance and risk management practices.

Average Trading Volume: 923,741

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.47B

