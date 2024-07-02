Crayon Group Enhances Financing for Global Growth

Crayon Group Holding ASA (CRAYF) has released an update.

Crayon Group Holding ASA has secured a new NOK 1.5 billion revolving credit facility to enhance their funding structure and support international expansion, with competitive terms and potential for a two-year extension. The facility, involving major banks like Danske Bank, ING, and Citibank, replaces an existing one and complements recent bond refinancing efforts, promising Crayon long-term financial stability and flexibility at a lower cost.

For further insights into CRAYF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.