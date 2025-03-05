Crawford & Company Achieves Record Revenue in 2024

Crawford & Company B ( ($CRD.B) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Crawford & Company B presented to its investors.

Crawford & Company, a prominent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions, operates within the insurance industry, serving clients across more than 70 countries. The company recently announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, highlighting a record revenue achievement. Crawford & Company reported a 17% increase in fourth-quarter revenues, reaching $347.3 million, and a net income of $5.7 million, a significant turnaround from the previous year’s loss. The annual revenue also set a new record at $1.293 billion, although net income for the year decreased by 13% to $26.6 million compared to 2023. Key performance highlights include robust revenue growth across all business segments, with notable contributions from North America Loss Adjusting and International Operations. Despite a challenging year, Broadspire achieved its second consecutive year of record annual revenue. Looking ahead, Crawford & Company remains focused on operational excellence, technological advancements, and strengthening client relationships to maintain its market leadership.