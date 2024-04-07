Cradle Resources Director Bolsters Shareholding

Cradle Resources Limited (AU:EE1) has released an update.

Cradle Resources Limited announced a significant increase in the holdings of Director Grant Davey, with an on-market purchase of 2,450,000 ordinary shares, raising his total to 39,670,770 shares. The transaction, valued at $36,000, occurred between April 2-5, 2024, and maintained his unquoted options. This development may be of interest to investors tracking insider activities and company confidence.

