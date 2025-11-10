CR Construction Group Delays Circular Dispatch for Connected Transaction

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

CR Construction Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:1582) ) just unveiled an announcement.

CR Construction Group Holdings Limited announced a delay in the dispatch of a circular related to the renewal of a continuing connected transaction with Zhejiang Construction. The circular, which includes details of the Framework Agreement and Proposed Annual Caps, was initially expected to be sent to shareholders by November 10, 2025, but will now be postponed to on or before November 28, 2025, to allow additional time for finalizing the necessary information.

More about CR Construction Group Holdings Limited

CR Construction Group Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, operating in the construction industry. The company is involved in various construction projects and has a market focus on providing construction services.

Average Trading Volume: 474,858

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$192.5M

