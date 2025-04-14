CR Construction Chairman Increases Stake, Signals Confidence in Growth

CR Construction Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:1582) ) has issued an announcement.

CR Construction Group Holdings Limited announced that its chairman and executive director, Mr. Guan Manyu, has increased his shareholding in the company by purchasing 500,000 ordinary shares, which now totals 0.8% of the company’s issued share capital. Mr. Guan expressed confidence in the company’s growth prospects and may consider further increasing his stake, indicating a positive outlook for the company’s future development.

More about CR Construction Group Holdings Limited

CR Construction Group Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the construction industry. The company, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on providing construction services and is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

YTD Price Performance: -10.64%

Average Trading Volume: 115,961

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$210M

