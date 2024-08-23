CR Construction Announces Director Resignation

CR Construction Group Holdings Limited (HK:1582) has released an update.

CR Construction Group Holdings Limited has announced the resignation of Mr. Lau Pak Shing as an independent non-executive director due to his retirement. This change is effective from 31 August 2024 and was originally disclosed in an earlier announcement. The Board has confirmed that all other details regarding the company’s leadership and committee compositions remain unchanged.

