Coya Therapeutics’ Promising ALS Study: A Potential Game-Changer?

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. ((COYA)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. is conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial titled ‘Phase 2, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Multi-Center, 24-Week Study With Additional 24-Week Blinded Active Extension to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of COYA 302 for the Treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)’. The study aims to assess the safety and efficacy of COYA 302, a biologic combination therapy, in treating ALS, a progressive neurodegenerative disease. This trial is significant as it explores a novel treatment approach for ALS, a condition with limited therapeutic options.

The intervention being tested is COYA 302, which combines low dose interleukin-2 (LD IL-2) and DRL_AB, a biosimilar candidate for abatacept. This combination is designed to enhance the anti-inflammatory function of regulatory T cells and suppress inflammation from activated monocytes and macrophages, potentially slowing ALS progression.

The study follows an interventional design with a randomized, parallel assignment. It employs a quadruple masking method, meaning that participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are all unaware of the treatment allocations. The primary purpose of the study is treatment, focusing on evaluating changes in ALS progression and safety outcomes.

The study began on August 31, 2025, with primary completion expected within 24 weeks of this date. The last update was submitted on October 17, 2025. These dates are crucial as they guide investors on the timeline for potential results and subsequent market actions.

The ongoing study could significantly impact Coya Therapeutics’ stock performance, as positive results may boost investor confidence and market valuation. The ALS treatment market is competitive, with several companies vying for breakthroughs, making this study’s outcomes particularly impactful.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

