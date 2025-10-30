Coveo Solutions Surpasses Revenue Guidance with Strong AI and Commerce Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Coveo Solutions ( (TSE:CVO) ).

Coveo Solutions reported a robust second quarter for fiscal year 2026, with SaaS subscription revenue reaching $35.9 million, surpassing guidance and marking a 15% increase from the previous year. The company’s core platform saw a 17% growth, and its commerce use case, bolstered by an expanding partnership with SAP, remains its fastest-growing segment. Generative AI solutions also showed significant momentum, contributing to over 35% of new business bookings and a 2.5x increase in customer and revenue growth year-over-year. Despite a net loss of $4.4 million, Coveo’s strategic focus on AI and commerce solutions is driving substantial business value and recognition, including the SAP Global Customer Experience Award.

Spark’s Take on TSE:CVO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:CVO is a Neutral.

Coveo Solutions’ overall stock score is primarily influenced by its strong revenue growth and gross profit margins, which are positive indicators. However, the company’s profitability challenges and negative P/E ratio weigh heavily on its valuation. Technical analysis shows mixed signals, with a potential for recovery but caution advised. The absence of earnings call insights and corporate events means these factors do not influence the score.

More about Coveo Solutions

Coveo is a leader in AI-Relevance, specializing in delivering advanced search and generative experiences aimed at optimizing business outcomes across various points of experience. The company operates in the software as a service (SaaS) industry, with a strong focus on AI-driven solutions for commerce and customer experience, particularly through partnerships with major players like SAP.

Average Trading Volume: 160,504

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$779M

