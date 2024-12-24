Courage Investment Group Announces Offer Document Delay

Courage Investment Group Limited (HK:1145) has released an update.

Courage Investment Group Limited has announced a delay in the dispatch of its Composite Document for a voluntary conditional general cash offer made by China Mark Limited. Originally scheduled for release by December 27, 2024, the document will now be dispatched by January 17, 2025, due to the holiday season and the need for additional time to finalize details. Investors are advised to exercise caution while dealing with the company’s securities during this period.

