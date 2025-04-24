Country Garden Services Announces AGM and Key Resolutions for 2025

The latest update is out from Country Garden Services Holdings Co ( (HK:6098) ).

Country Garden Services Holdings Co has announced its annual general meeting scheduled for May 23, 2025, where key resolutions will be discussed. These include the adoption of financial statements, the declaration of final and special dividends, re-election of directors, and the appointment of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as the auditor. Additionally, the company seeks approval to issue and manage shares, with a limit of 20% of the current issued shares, which could impact its capital structure and shareholder value.

Country Garden Services Holdings Co is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating primarily in the property management industry. It focuses on providing comprehensive property management services, including community value-added services, to a wide range of residential and commercial properties.

