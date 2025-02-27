CoTec Secures Exclusive Agreement with Salter Cyclones for Innovative Mineral Recovery

EastCoal ( (TSE:CTH) ) has shared an announcement.

CoTec Holdings Corp., a company involved in the mining industry, has entered into a long-term exclusivity and collaboration agreement with Salter Cyclones Limited to utilize Salter’s Multi-Gravity Separators technology for the recovery of iron ore and manganese from mining and tailings materials. This agreement positions CoTec to potentially revolutionize the handling of iron and manganese tailings, transforming waste material into high-grade concentrates. The collaboration is expected to enhance CoTec’s market positioning as a leading supplier of high-grade, low-carbon iron concentrate and high-grade manganese concentrate, with significant implications for the steel industry and producers of high purity manganese sulphate monohydrate.

More about EastCoal

YTD Price Performance: -9.38%

Average Trading Volume: 19,505

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$41.19M

Learn more about CTH stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.