CoTec Holdings Initiates 2025 Drilling Program at Lac Jeannine Property

EastCoal ( (TSE:CTH) ) has issued an update.

CoTec Holdings Corp. has announced the commencement of its 2025 drilling program at the Lac Jeannine Property in Québec, appointing 403 Drilling Limited to expand the previously announced PEA mineral resource estimate. The program aims to secure bulk material for testing the incorporation of Multi-Gravity Separators Salter technology into the project’s recovery circuit, potentially enhancing iron recovery from ultra-fine material. With a pre-tax NPV of US$93.6 million and an IRR of 38%, the project is positioned for further development, supported by ongoing discussions with stakeholders, including the Government of Québec and First Nations. The initiative underscores CoTec’s commitment to sustainable mining practices and economic opportunities for local communities.

More about EastCoal

CoTec Holdings Corp. is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange and the OTCQB. The company is focused on revolutionizing the global metals and minerals industry through innovative, environmentally sustainable technologies and strategic asset acquisitions. CoTec aims to drive the sector toward a low-carbon future by investing in disruptive mineral extraction technologies and applying these to undervalued mining assets, emphasizing recycling, waste mining, and scalable solutions to accelerate the production of critical minerals.

YTD Price Performance: 14.06%

Average Trading Volume: 16,620

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$53.7M

For an in-depth examination of CTH stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue