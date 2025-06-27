CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Successful Annual Meeting Outcomes

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

EastCoal ( (TSE:CTH) ) has provided an announcement.

CoTec Holdings Corp. announced that all resolutions were passed at its annual and special meeting of shareholders. The re-election of seven incumbent directors and the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors were approved, along with the company’s amended equity incentive plan. This outcome supports CoTec’s strategic initiatives and reinforces its commitment to sustainable practices and innovation in the resource extraction industry, potentially enhancing its market position and stakeholder value.

CoTec Holdings Corp. is a publicly traded investment issuer focused on revolutionizing the global metals and minerals industry through innovative, environmentally sustainable technologies and strategic asset acquisitions. The company aims to drive the sector toward a low-carbon future by investing in disruptive mineral extraction technologies and applying these to undervalued mining assets. CoTec emphasizes recycling, waste mining, and scalable solutions to accelerate critical mineral production, reduce environmental impact, and position itself as a leading mid-tier disruptor in the commodities sector.

