CoTec Holdings Appoints Josée Méthot to Strengthen Quebec Operations

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

CoTec Holdings ( (TSE:CTH) ) has issued an update.

CoTec Holdings Corp. has appointed Josée Méthot as an Independent Board Director for CoTec Québec Corporation Inc. Méthot’s extensive experience in the Quebec mining sector, particularly as the former head of the Québec Mining Association, is expected to support CoTec’s strategy and the advancement of the Lac Jeannine Project. This project focuses on reducing the environmental footprint of an abandoned tailings site while providing high-purity iron ore essential to the green steel industry. The appointment is seen as a strategic move to enhance CoTec’s operations in Quebec and further its commitment to sustainable development in the critical minerals sector.

More about CoTec Holdings

CoTec Holdings Corp. is a company focused on redefining the future of resource extraction and recycling, particularly in rare earth magnets and strategic materials. The company integrates breakthrough technologies with strategic assets to create secure, sustainable, and low-cost supply chains. CoTec aims to accelerate the energy transition and strengthen critical mineral supply chains by investing in disruptive technologies that transform marginal assets, tailings, waste streams, and recycled products into high-value critical minerals.

Average Trading Volume: 90,004

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$122.8M

See more insights into CTH stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue