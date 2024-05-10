Costamare Reports Strong Q1 2024 Performance

Costamare (CMRE) has released an update.

Costamare Inc. has reported a robust first quarter for 2024 with a net income of $94.2 million and an adjusted net income of $75.2 million, alongside a strong liquidity position of approximately $1.1 billion. The company has successfully secured 97% of its containership fleet for 2024 and 80% for 2025, with contracted revenues amounting to $2.3 billion. Additionally, Costamare is actively managing its assets, having entered into numerous charter agreements and completed strategic acquisitions and disposals in its dry bulk fleet.

