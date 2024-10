Costain (GB:COST) has released an update.

Costain Group PLC has repurchased 32,166 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 101.7031 pence per share as part of its ongoing buyback program. The company has cancelled these shares, bringing its total shares in issue to 270,976,815. This move is part of Costain’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

For further insights into GB:COST stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.