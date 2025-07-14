Costain Group’s Shareholding Structure Shifts Amid Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Costain ( (GB:COST) ) has provided an announcement.

Costain Group PLC announced a change in major holdings due to a recent acquisition of voting rights by OP Fund Management Ltd, which now holds a 3.000746% stake in the company. This change was triggered by Costain’s share buyback program, which reduced the total number of shares, thus affecting the threshold for notification of major holdings. OP Fund Management Ltd manages its voting rights independently from its parent company, indicating a strategic investment move that could influence Costain’s shareholder dynamics.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:COST) stock is a Hold with a £1.05 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Costain stock, see the GB:COST Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:COST Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:COST is a Outperform.

Costain’s overall stock score is driven by strong corporate actions and technical indicators, supported by a stable financial performance. While the valuation remains moderate, strategic moves like share buybacks indicate confidence in future prospects.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:COST stock, click here.

More about Costain

Costain Group PLC is a UK-based company operating in the infrastructure sector, providing engineering solutions and services. The company focuses on delivering integrated solutions to meet national needs across the UK, particularly in transportation, energy, and water sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 1,239,907

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £404.1M

For a thorough assessment of COST stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue