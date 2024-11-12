Costain Group Executes Strategic Share Buyback

Costain (GB:COST) has released an update.

Costain Group PLC has recently executed a share buyback program, purchasing 214,391 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange at an average price of 108.9027 pence per share. These shares will be cancelled, a move that reduces the total number of shares in circulation to 269,025,442. This strategic decision is part of Costain’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure effectively.

For further insights into GB:COST stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.