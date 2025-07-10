Costain Group Advances Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Costain ( (GB:COST) ) has shared an announcement.

Costain Group PLC has announced the purchase and cancellation of 37,568 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This transaction, conducted through Investec, is part of a broader strategy to reduce the number of shares in circulation, potentially enhancing shareholder value and improving earnings per share.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:COST) stock is a Hold with a £1.05 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Costain stock, see the GB:COST Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:COST Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:COST is a Outperform.

Costain’s overall score reflects its stable financial health, positive technical momentum, and attractive valuation. The ongoing share buyback and UBS’s increased stake further boost confidence. However, the company should focus on improving its profit margins and cash flow generation to enhance its future growth potential.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:COST stock, click here.

More about Costain

Costain Group PLC operates in the engineering and construction industry, providing infrastructure solutions across the UK. The company focuses on sectors such as transportation, energy, water, and defense, offering services that include consultancy, project delivery, and operations and maintenance.

Average Trading Volume: 1,226,989

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £399.3M

For a thorough assessment of COST stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue