Costain Group Advances Share Buyback Program

Costain Group PLC has continued its share buyback program, purchasing 79,686 of its own ordinary shares for cancellation, which were acquired through the London Stock Exchange at prices ranging from 99.00 to 100.50 pence per share. Following these transactions, the company’s total number of shares in issue will decrease to 272,615,077. This move is part of an ongoing effort to manage the company’s capital effectively.

