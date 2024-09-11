Costain Group Advances Share Buyback Program

Costain (GB:COST) has released an update.

Costain Group PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 216,687 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of 104.76 pence per share, as part of its ongoing buyback programme announced previously. The shares acquired on the London Stock Exchange will be cancelled, which will reduce the total number of ordinary shares in issue to 277,127,108 following the cancellation. This buyback reflects Costain’s commitment to managing its capital efficiently and is likely to be of interest to current and potential investors.

