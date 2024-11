Costain (GB:COST) has released an update.

Costain Group PLC continues its share buyback program, purchasing over 125,000 of its own shares at an average price of 111.33 pence per share, bringing the total shares repurchased to over 9 million. This move aims to boost shareholder value by reducing the overall number of shares in circulation, now standing at approximately 269 million.

