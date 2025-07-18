Costain Advances Share Buyback with Latest Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Costain ( (GB:COST) ) just unveiled an update.

Costain Group PLC has announced the purchase and cancellation of 72,540 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This move, which is part of a larger initiative that has seen the company buy back over 2.5 million shares, aims to optimize the capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:COST) stock is a Hold with a £1.05 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Costain stock, see the GB:COST Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:COST Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:COST is a Outperform.

Costain’s stock score reflects strong corporate actions and a stable financial outlook, despite technical indicators suggesting potential short-term volatility. The ongoing share buyback program and UBS’s increased stake are significant positives, supporting confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

More about Costain

Costain Group PLC operates in the engineering and construction industry, providing infrastructure solutions across the UK. The company focuses on delivering integrated services in transportation, energy, water, and defense sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 1,286,484

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £411.4M

