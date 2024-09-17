Costain Advances Share Buyback, Reduces Shares In Issue

Costain (GB:COST) has released an update.

Costain Group PLC has announced the purchase of 159,678 of its own ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with the intention of canceling these shares to reduce the total number in issue. After this transaction, the Group’s total number of shares in issue will stand at 275,144,579. The stock transactions were executed on the London Stock Exchange, with prices ranging from 99.80 to 101.50 pence per share.

