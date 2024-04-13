Cosmosteel Forecasts H1 Loss Amid Market Challenges

Cosmosteel Holdings Limited (SG:B9S) has released an update.

Cosmosteel Holdings Limited anticipates reporting a net loss before tax for the first half of the year ending March 31, 2024, due to challenging market conditions, delayed sales orders, and unfavorable foreign exchange rates. The company’s financial performance has been further strained by declining gross profit margins and is expected to fully release detailed financial results by May 13, 2024. Investors are cautioned to seek professional advice when dealing with the company’s shares in light of this information.

