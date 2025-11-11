Cosmo Pharmaceuticals Advances in Sustainability with Enhanced ESG Rating and EcoVadis Recognition

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from COSMO Pharmaceuticals N.V. ( (CH:COPN) ) is now available.

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. has achieved significant milestones in its sustainability efforts, receiving an improved ESG rating from S&P Global and an EcoVadis bronze medal for its Italian production site. The company’s S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment rating increased to the 67th percentile, highlighting its success in integrating sustainability into governance, environmental, and social impact areas. Additionally, Cosmo’s partnership with EcoVadis aims to enhance supply chain transparency and risk management, reflecting its commitment to responsible sourcing and continuous improvement in sustainability practices.

The most recent analyst rating on (CH:COPN) stock is a Hold with a CHF67.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on COSMO Pharmaceuticals N.V. stock, see the CH:COPN Stock Forecast page.

More about COSMO Pharmaceuticals N.V.

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. is a life sciences company specializing in MedTech AI, dermatology, gastrointestinal diseases, and contract development and manufacturing (CDMO). The company is dedicated to designing, developing, and manufacturing advanced solutions that address critical medical needs, thereby improving the standard of care. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Cosmo operates globally, with offices in the USA and Italy, and collaborates with leading pharma and MedTech companies to empower patients and healthcare providers through innovative science and technology.

Average Trading Volume: 19,117

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: CHF1.05B

