Cosmo Metals Limited (AU:CMO) has released an update.

Cosmo Metals Limited has announced a new application for the quotation of 22,846,879 ordinary fully paid securities, under the ASX security code CMO, with an issue date set for April 8, 2024. This move is expected to stir interest among investors and stock market watchers, as the company takes a significant step in its financial strategy.

For further insights into AU:CMO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.