Cosmo Metals Limited Releases Interim Financial Report for 2024

Cosmo Metals Limited has released its interim consolidated financial report for the period ending December 31, 2024. The report includes key financial statements such as the Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss, Financial Position, Changes in Equity, and Cash Flows. This release provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial health and operational performance during the specified period.

YTD Price Performance: -11.76%

Average Trading Volume: 402,746

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$3.54M

