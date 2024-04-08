Cosmo Metals Issues Millions of Unquoted Options

Cosmo Metals Limited (AU:CMO) has released an update.

Cosmo Metals Limited has announced the issue of over 13.5 million unquoted options with an exercise price of $0.06, set to expire on March 31, 2027. These securities, detailed in the company’s latest Appendix 3G filing, are not expected to be quoted on the ASX. The move, dated April 8, 2024, might interest investors looking for opportunities in the metal sector’s financial instruments.

For further insights into AU:CMO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.