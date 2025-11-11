Cosmo Energy Reports Financial Growth Amidst Share Split

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (JP:5021) ) is now available.

Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, showing a slight increase in net sales by 1% compared to the previous year. Despite a decrease in ordinary profit by 9.5%, the company experienced a significant rise in operating profit by 46.2% and profit attributable to owners of the parent by 14.5%. The company also conducted a 2-for-1 share split effective October 1, 2025, impacting dividend calculations and share-related metrics. These financial results and strategic decisions reflect Cosmo Energy’s efforts to strengthen its financial position and shareholder value amidst market challenges.

More about Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd.

Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the energy sector and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company is involved in the production and distribution of energy products, focusing on oil and gas. It aims to maintain a strong market presence in Japan and potentially expand its influence in the global energy market.

Average Trading Volume: 614,305

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen575.7B

