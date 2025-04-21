COSCO Shipping Singapore Addresses Investor Queries on Annual Report

COSCO Shipping International Singapore Co Ltd ( (SG:F83) ) has issued an announcement.

COSCO Shipping International Singapore Co Ltd has responded to questions from the Securities Investors Association Singapore regarding its annual report for the financial year ending December 31, 2024. The company clarified that no questions were received from shareholders about the report, indicating a transparent communication process with stakeholders.

More about COSCO Shipping International Singapore Co Ltd

COSCO Shipping International Singapore Co Ltd is a company incorporated in Singapore, operating within the shipping industry. It is part of a larger group of subsidiaries and focuses on providing shipping services.

YTD Price Performance: -12.59%

Average Trading Volume: 2,741,522

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: S$264.2M

