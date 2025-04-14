COSCO SHIPPING Ports to Announce Q1 2025 Financial Results

COSCO SHIPPING Ports ( (HK:1199) ) has issued an update.

COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for April 29, 2025, to approve and publish the unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting stakeholders and industry positioning.

More about COSCO SHIPPING Ports

COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited operates in the shipping and logistics industry, focusing on port operations and related services. The company is a key player in the global shipping market, providing comprehensive port management and terminal services.

YTD Price Performance: -9.11%

Average Trading Volume: 500

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.95B

