COSCO SHIPPING Ports Announces 2025 AGM and Key Resolutions

COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for May 20, 2025, in Hong Kong. Key agenda items include the adoption of financial statements, re-election of directors, and the appointment of BDO Limited as the new auditor, replacing PricewaterhouseCoopers. The AGM will also address the authorization for directors to issue additional shares, which could impact the company’s capital structure and shareholder value.

COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited operates in the shipping and logistics industry, focusing on port operations and related services. The company is a key player in the global shipping market, offering a range of services that facilitate international trade and transportation.

