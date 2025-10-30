COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Announces Strategic VLCC Charter Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co ( (HK:1138) ).

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. announced a proposed charter agreement involving the lease of six VLCC crude oil tankers from Hainan COSCO SHIPPING Development. The agreement includes a mix of fixed and variable lease payments, with the latter incorporating a profit-sharing mechanism. This strategic move is aimed at balancing market fluctuations and is expected to be funded through internal resources. The transactions are classified as discloseable and connected under Hong Kong Listing Rules, requiring specific reporting and approval procedures.

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the shipping industry, focusing on the transportation of energy products, particularly crude oil. The company is a significant player in the market, with a substantial shareholding controlled by COSCO SHIPPING and its associates.

