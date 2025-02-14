Corpus Resources Plc Announces Admission of Placing Shares on LSE

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

An update from Curzon Energy PLC ( (GB:COR) ) is now available.

Corpus Resources Plc has applied for 659,999,997 Placing Shares to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. With this admission, the company’s issued ordinary share capital will comprise 1,892,973,462 ordinary shares, allowing shareholders to use this number for calculations related to their shareholdings as per the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

More about Curzon Energy PLC

YTD Price Performance: -40.0%

Average Trading Volume: 38,025,773

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £228.1K

