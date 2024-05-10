Corporate Travel Management’s Ongoing Share Buy-Back

Corporate Travel Management Limited (AU:CTD) has released an update.

Corporate Travel Management Limited has announced an on-market buy-back of its fully paid ordinary shares, with a total of 30,000 shares repurchased on the previous day, adding to the 1,157,810 shares already bought back. The update, dated May 10, 2024, is part of the company’s ongoing buy-back strategy as outlined in their recent notifications to the ASX.

