Corporate Travel Management Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Corporate Travel Management Limited ( (AU:CTD) ) has shared an update.

Corporate Travel Management Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing a daily buy-back notification. As of the latest update, the company has bought back a total of 6,874,324 securities, with 46,000 securities repurchased on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

More about Corporate Travel Management Limited

Corporate Travel Management Limited operates in the travel management industry, offering services primarily focused on corporate travel solutions. The company provides comprehensive travel management services to businesses, helping them streamline their travel operations and optimize travel-related expenses.

YTD Price Performance: -1.29%

Average Trading Volume: 754,715

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$1.9B

