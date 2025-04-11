Corporate Travel Management Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Corporate Travel Management Limited ( (AU:CTD) ) just unveiled an update.

Corporate Travel Management Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back of ordinary fully paid securities. As of April 11, 2025, the company has repurchased a total of 5,347,724 securities, including 45,000 bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative may impact the company’s share value and market perception, potentially benefiting shareholders by reducing the number of shares outstanding.

More about Corporate Travel Management Limited

Corporate Travel Management Limited operates in the travel industry, providing corporate travel management services. The company focuses on offering tailored travel solutions to businesses, enhancing travel efficiency and cost-effectiveness for corporate clients.

YTD Price Performance: 7.38%

Average Trading Volume: 250

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.06B

