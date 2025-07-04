Corporate Travel Management Announces Change in Substantial Holder Interests

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

The latest announcement is out from Corporate Travel Management Limited ( (AU:CTD) ).

Corporate Travel Management Limited has announced a change in the interests of a substantial holder, First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited, and its related entities. The change involves a shift in voting power and relevant interests in the company’s securities, reflecting the dynamic nature of investment management and the strategic adjustments by institutional investors. This development may impact the company’s shareholder structure and influence future corporate decisions.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CTD) stock is a Hold with a A$11.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Corporate Travel Management Limited stock, see the AU:CTD Stock Forecast page.

More about Corporate Travel Management Limited

Average Trading Volume: 740,721

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$2.02B

See more insights into CTD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

