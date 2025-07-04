Coronation Fund Managers Increases Stake in Bytes Technology Group

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

Bytes Technology Group Plc ( (GB:BYIT) ) has provided an announcement.

Coronation Fund Managers, based in Cape Town, South Africa, has increased its voting rights in Bytes Technology Group Plc to 10.144398% as of July 3, 2025. This acquisition of voting rights signifies a strategic move by Coronation Fund Managers, potentially impacting Bytes Technology Group’s shareholder dynamics and reflecting confidence in the company’s market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BYIT) stock is a Buy with a £6.10 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Bytes Technology Group Plc stock, see the GB:BYIT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:BYIT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BYIT is a Outperform.

Bytes Technology Group Plc scores well due to its strong financial performance and positive corporate developments. While technical indicators show potential overbought conditions, the company’s robust growth and insider confidence provide a compelling investment case.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:BYIT stock, click here.

More about Bytes Technology Group Plc

Bytes Technology Group Plc is a UK-based company operating in the technology sector. The company specializes in providing IT solutions and services, focusing on delivering software, hardware, and cloud solutions to a diverse range of clients.

Average Trading Volume: 740,801

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £828.8M

For an in-depth examination of BYIT stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue