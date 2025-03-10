Coronado Global Resources Issues New CHESS Depositary Interests

The latest update is out from Coronado Global Resources Inc. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 10 Sh ( (AU:CRN) ).

Coronado Global Resources Inc. has announced the issuance of 2,666,255 CHESS Depositary Interests, representing a 10:1 ratio, effective from March 6, 2025. This move reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its equity securities and could have implications for its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Coronado Global Resources Inc. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 10 Sh

Coronado Global Resources Inc. operates in the mining industry, primarily focusing on the production and export of metallurgical coal, which is essential for steel manufacturing. The company has a significant presence in the global market, supplying coal to major steel producers worldwide.

YTD Price Performance: -32.68%

Average Trading Volume: 2,542,029

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$863.4M

