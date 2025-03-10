Coronado Global Resources Announces Director’s Interest Change

Coronado Global Resources Inc. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 10 Sh ( (AU:CRN) ) just unveiled an update.

Coronado Global Resources Inc. announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically involving Garold Ralph Spindler. The change involved the conversion of 951,446 Performance Stock Units (PSUs) into Chess Depositary Interests (CDIs), with no cash consideration required. This adjustment reflects the company’s ongoing management of its equity incentive plans, potentially impacting the company’s stock and stakeholder interests.

More about Coronado Global Resources Inc. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 10 Sh

Coronado Global Resources Inc. operates in the coal industry, focusing on the production and export of metallurgical coal, which is primarily used in steel production. The company has a significant presence in the global market, catering to the needs of the steel industry.

YTD Price Performance: -32.68%

Average Trading Volume: 2,542,029

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$863.4M

For an in-depth examination of CRN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.