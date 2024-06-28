Coretec Group Announces Major Stock Ownership Shift and Revenue Forecasts

Coretec Group (CRTG) has shared an announcement.

The Coretec Group, Inc. has amended its Share Exchange Agreement with Core Optics and affiliates, now allowing a member entity to beneficially own roughly 80% of Coretec’s Common Stock pre-closing, fully diluted. This move, alongside additional closing conditions and an extension of the deadline to July 31, 2024, signals a significant shift in ownership structure. Following this amendment, the company released a press release that included preliminary revenue forecasts for Core Optics, but cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and should not be taken as guarantees of future performance.

