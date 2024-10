Corella Resources Ltd (AU:CR9) has released an update.

Corella Resources Ltd has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting to be held on November 20 in Leederville, WA, encouraging shareholders to vote by proxy through online access to meeting documents. The company ensures flexibility by providing alternative arrangements if necessary and offers assistance in accessing the Notice of Meeting.

