CoreCard Completes Merger with Euronet and Delists

CoreCard ( (CCRD) ) has issued an announcement.

On October 30, 2025, CoreCard completed a merger to become a wholly owned subsidiary of Euronet. As a result of the merger, each share of CoreCard’s common stock was converted into Euronet common stock and cash, and CoreCard’s restricted stock units and stock options were vested and converted. Following the merger, CoreCard’s common stock was delisted from the NYSE, and the company plans to terminate its registration and reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act. Additionally, changes in the board and executive positions were made, with Rick Weller and Adam Godderz appointed as directors, and amendments to the company’s articles of incorporation and bylaws were implemented.

More about CoreCard

