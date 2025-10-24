Core Scientific Reports Q3 2025 Revenue Decline

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Core Scientific Inc ( (CORZ) ) has shared an update.

Core Scientific, Inc. reported its fiscal third quarter 2025 results, showing a decline in total revenue to $81.1 million from $95.4 million in the previous year. The company experienced a decrease in digital asset self-mining and hosted mining revenues, offset by an increase in high-density colocation revenue. Despite a net loss of $146.7 million, this was an improvement from the previous year’s loss due to smaller fair value adjustments. The company is also involved in a pending merger with CoreWeave, which would result in an all-stock transaction, subject to shareholder approval.

The most recent analyst rating on (CORZ) stock is a Buy with a $26.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Core Scientific Inc stock, see the CORZ Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CORZ Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CORZ is a Neutral.

Core Scientific Inc. has a low overall stock score due to significant financial challenges, including declining revenue and negative profitability. While technical analysis shows positive momentum, the poor valuation with a negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield further impacts the score.

To see Spark’s full report on CORZ stock, click here.

More about Core Scientific Inc

Core Scientific, Inc. is a leader in digital infrastructure, focusing on high-density colocation services and digital asset mining. The company operates purpose-built facilities for these services and is transitioning its operations to support artificial intelligence-related workloads. Core Scientific primarily earns revenue from digital assets and is expanding its high-density colocation services.

Average Trading Volume: 15,702,139

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $5.47B

Find detailed analytics on CORZ stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue