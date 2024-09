Charger Metals NL (AU:CHR) has released an update.

Charger Metals NL has announced that Core Lithium Ltd and its subsidiaries have become substantial holders with a 9.8% voting power, equivalent to 7,600,000 ordinary shares. The acquisition details as outlined in the Share Sale Deed took effect on the 7th of September, 2024. This strategic move marks a significant change in the company’s shareholder structure.

