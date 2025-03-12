Core Energy Minerals Ltd Announces Cessation of Securities

OAR Resources Ltd ( (AU:CR3) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Core Energy Minerals Ltd, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), announced the cessation of 10,500,003 options that expired without exercise or conversion. This cessation of securities, which had an exercise price of $0.20 and expired on March 11, 2025, reflects a typical administrative update that may impact the company’s capital structure but does not indicate any immediate operational changes.

More about OAR Resources Ltd

YTD Price Performance: 50.0%

Average Trading Volume: 14,364

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €2.4M

